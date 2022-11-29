RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 k*lled, scores injured as herdsmen invade Enugu communities

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased were killed in a twin attack between last Friday and Sunday.

Herdsmen (TheCable)

There was pandemonium in Agu-Amede, Mgbuji and Umujiovu-Eboh communities in Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, as some suspected herdsmen invaded and killed three persons.

It was gathered that the attacks happened between Friday, November 25, 2022, and Sunday, November 27, a development that brought the total number of villagers’ killings by the suspected herdsmen to 20 in the communities.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman for Mgbuji, Chijioke Ogbodo said two villagers were killed when they were monitoring the exit routes in the community.

“Three of our boys monitoring the exit routes were attacked on Friday by armed Fulani herdsmen who killed two of them. Luckily, one escaped and returned to inform the community otherwise many would have been massacred. This one happened during the state governor’s visit to the community.

“Since they started attacking our community, neither the police nor the military had arrested any of them. We received information this morning also that they are coming for another attack. As I speak to you, many residents have relocated to other neighbouring communities for safety,” he added.

On his part, the spokesperson for Agu-Amede community, Ogenyi Odo identified the attack’s victim as one Sunday Ogbuabour.

“On Sunday around 7.12am, Sunday Ogbuabour, and his son, Ifeanyi, were going to the farm when seven armed herdsmen attacked them. He was killed but his son escaped with machete cuts.

“We are at the mercy of Fulani armed herdsmen. Our people are afraid of going to farm. So many people have been forced into IDPs camps. How can soldiers and policemen be here and these terrorists will continue to have unhindered access to be attacking our community,” Odo stated as he recounted how Ogbuabour was killed.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe didn’t answer his phone when called to react to the attacks.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

