3 Kaduna boys break into chief Magistrate’s house, steal air conditioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, granted bail to the accused on the condition they provide an Imam or traditional leader of their community as surety.

The prosecutor, ASP Luka Sadau, said the accused were five in number but only three were found, adding they broke into a chief Magistrate’s house around 3:19 a.m. to steal the item.

The three accused aged 14, 15 and 17 pleaded not guilty to all offenses.

The Judge, Malam Anas Khalifa, granted bail to the accused on the condition they provide an Imam or traditional leader of their community as surety.

The judge adjourned the matter to June 27 for the prosecutor to present witnesses.

