28-year-old man threatens to kill father, take over property during argument

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man by his conduct exposed the lives of the children in the compound to mortal danger.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate L.K.J Layeni, on a two-count charge, bordering on threat to life and causing a breach of peace. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 14 in the Abule Oshun area of Ojo. Uche said that during an argument, the defendant threatened to kill his biological father, Donatus Ikechukwu, and take over his property.

He further stated that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by smoking substances suspected to be hemp. The prosecution said that the defendant, by his conduct, was exposing the lives of the children in the compound to mortal danger.

The offences, according to him, contravene the provisions of sections 56(b) and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The magistrate granted the defendant bail for ₦50,000, with two sureties in like sum. Layeni, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 31 for mention.

