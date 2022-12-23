ADVERTISEMENT
20-year-old man lands in police net for supplying drugs to Katsina terrorists

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to have been sent by a notorious terrorist that lives in Katsina forest.

Jamilu Ibrahim, a 20-year-old man of Dungun Muazu village, in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, has landed in police net for supplying drugs to terrorists.

The drugs were uncovered to be large quantities of pentazocin injections, and were said to be usually consumed by terrorists before committing crimes.

Ibrahim was nabbed on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Dandume motorpark in possession of 190 pieces of Zunapentacine injections.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been sent by one Yako Moboza, a notorious terrorists residing at Kwanar Kura forest, Sabuwa local government area, to collect it from one Habu (male) of Tsamiyar Dilalai Quarters, Kano (now at large), and supply same to him at the same location.

Aside from the suspected drug supplier, operatives of Katsina State Police Command also arrested two men, Sani Ibrahim, 45, and Magaji Mamman, inside a Golf car, as they were transporting drugs suspected to be hemp to a customer in Niger Republic.

In a statement disclosing the arrests, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah noted as well that two ex-convicts, Aminu Lawal, 32, and Isah Mohammed, 30, were nabbed for robbery and car-snatching.

The police spokesperson said Lawal, who confessed to being a member of an armed robbery and car-snatching syndicate terrorising the state, was arrested on Monday, December 17, 2022, around 1.15am.

Mohammed was also said to have been arrested on FridayX December 9, around 12.30am while riding a motorcycle suspected to have been snatched from its owner.

The spokesman gave the names of four other suspects arrested on Thursday, December 8, for robbery in Katsina as Umaru Adamu, 20; Hamza Lawal, 19; Abubakar Ismail, 22; and Isah Isman, 22.

Damilare Famuyiwa
