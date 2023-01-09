ADVERTISEMENT
20-year-old man hacks his stepmother to d*ath and her daughter

Damilare Famuyiwa

Confessing to the crime following his arrest, the suspect said the deceased was responsible for his parents’ divorce. Hence, he stabbed her to death with a screwdriver.

A 20-year-old man, Ghadiffi Sagir, in the late hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, hacked his stepmother Malama Rabi, to death.

Sagir also strangled the deceased’s daughter to death at Rijiyar Zaki, Layin Dorawanyan Kifi, in the Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the Chairman, Ungogo LGA, Abdullahi Ramat, who disclosed that the suspect had been arrested, Sagir committed the crime after accusing the deceased of causing the separation of his mother from his father, Malam Sagir Maimagani.

Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who also confirmed the murder incident, said the suspect confessed to the crime already, adding that his father, who’s of Fadama Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, reported to the police that he returned home and met his pregnant wife, and daughter, motionless in a pool of blood.

On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda, instructed a team of detectives led by Usman Abdullahi, a Chief Superintendent (CSP) and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rijiyar Zaki Division to proceed to the scene.

“On getting there, the victims were taken to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a doctor confirmed them dead. The suspect has been arrested and an investigation is in progress,” Kiyawa added.

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be-identified naval rating has been arrested over the death of a teenager, Nengi Enenimiete, whose corpse was found in a hotel wardrobe in Twon Brass, in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The police recalled that in November 2022, offensive odor from the decomposing corpse of the 16-year-old led to the discovery of her body.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
