ADVERTISEMENT
2 men imprisoned in Lagos for having elephant tusks in their possession

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convicts are illegal wildlife traders trafficking from Africa to Asia.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, convicted Kanu and Eze of illegal possession of elephant tusks and pangolin scales.

Having convicted the duo, who were arrested during joint wildlife enforcement operations by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Wildlife Justice Commission, targeting illegal wildlife traders and traffickers from Africa to Asia, the judge consequently sentenced them to four years imprisonment.

It was gathered that the convicts were handed down the jail term after they pleaded guilty to the charges filed against them by the NCS.

Kanu and Eze were arraigned alongside one Anthony Onyebuchi and Monday Nnamani, in an amended charge marked FHC/L/123c/22.

Kanu and Eze pleaded guilty while Onyebuchi and Nnamani pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, David Ereh, told the court that the convicts and others on February 2, 2022, conspired among themselves to warehouse the prohibited items at Adeba in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

According to Ereh, the convicts’ actions contravened Sections 516, 7(3), 7(4), 5 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code Act, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and 2016.

He, therefore, urged the court to convict those that pleaded guilty and sentence them according to the sections of the laws that they were charged with.

But their lawyer, Chukwu Agwu, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

In his judgment, Justice Oweibo sentenced the two of them to two years each on counts one and two, while they were pardoned on counts three.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

