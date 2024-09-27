2 Men arrested in Makurdi for alleged cultism and assault on Police officer

The duo who live at Gboko Road, Makurdi were charged with criminal conspiracy, cultism, armed robbery, terrorism, obstruction, assault on a police officer and causing grievous hurt.

However, the Magistrate, J.O. Ayia did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction. Ayia adjourned the matter until October 31, for further mention. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Isaac Ogwuche told the court that one James Kange had reported the matter at the ‘E’ Division Police Station, Makurdi on August 24.

The Prosecutor alleged that some men, numbering about 25, carrying assorted candles, matches and dangerous weapons entered his compound, where the burial of his younger brother, Ahangbha was taking place, beat up the mourners and chased them away.

He claimed that the hoodlums also set five houses ablaze leading to the death of 27 goats while they took two live goats away which were all valued at ₦1.4 million. He alleged that the houses destroyed were all valued at ₦20 million and his maize farm valued at ₦120,000 was also destroyed.

The Prosecutor said three of the attackers were arrested at the scene of the crime and had been charged in court in August. Ogwuche, however, said that the current defendants, who had been at large, were arrested on September 13 at Airport Market, Makurdi where they still attacked a team of police detectives.

He alleged that the defendants alongside 38 others, hit Insp. Aondowase Agbo with a burnt brick on his forehead instantly fell unconscious and was rushed to Airforce Hospital for treatment.

The Prosecutor said their offences contravened Sections 6 (b), 1 (2) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and Sections 174, 268 and 248 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.