2 gunmen attack Cross River Secretariat, shoot accountant in Calabar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gunmen trailed the victim to his office complex where they forcefully took the bag containing money from him after shooting him at close range.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the accountant, who was shot on the thigh, was trailed to the secretariat from a bank where he had gone to make some withdrawals. The two gunmen were said to have trailed the victim to his office complex where they forcefully took the bag containing money from him after shooting him at close range.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the story, said the victim was immediately rushed to the Naval Referral hospital for medical attention. Ugbo condemned the act, adding that the police were already on the trail of the gunmen who were said to trailed the victim on motorcycle.

NAN reports that the city has recently witnessed a surge in robbery attacks on motorcycles.

