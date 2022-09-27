2 die, 8 injured in auto crash in Niger

The village is located at Tafa Local Government Area of Niger.

Two commercial buses and an articulated vehicle were involved in the accident.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday that the commercial vehicles had 34 passengers on board.

“Corpses of the dead were taken to the morgue at Sabon Wuse General Hospital, Niger, where the injured also received treatment.

“The vehicles were handed over to the police at Tafa,’’ he said.

The FRSC sector commander blamed the accident on excessive speeding and loss of control.