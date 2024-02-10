2 die, 2 others injured in lone accident on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Anthony Uga, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun confirmed on Saturday that there were three males and a female in the Mitsubishi SUV involved in the accident.

He said two of the male occupants of the vehicle died while a male and the only female in it sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses were taken away by family members of the victims, while the survivors were taken to a nearby hospital,’’ Uga said.

He added that a mechanical fault that led to loss of control of the vehicle was the most likely cause of the accident.

The sector commander advised motorists to always check their vehicles and ensure that they are in good condition before plying the roads.