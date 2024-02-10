ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 die, 2 others injured in lone accident on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The sector commander advised motorists to always check their vehicles and ensure that they are in good condition before plying the roads.

The Mitsubishi jeep that claimed 2 lives and injured 2 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Friday. [NAN]
The Mitsubishi jeep that claimed 2 lives and injured 2 on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Friday. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Anthony Uga, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun confirmed on Saturday that there were three males and a female in the Mitsubishi SUV involved in the accident.

He said two of the male occupants of the vehicle died while a male and the only female in it sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses were taken away by family members of the victims, while the survivors were taken to a nearby hospital,’’ Uga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that a mechanical fault that led to loss of control of the vehicle was the most likely cause of the accident.

The sector commander advised motorists to always check their vehicles and ensure that they are in good condition before plying the roads.

Uga also implored motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to stem unnecessary loss of lives.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AFCON Deaths: Cardiologist calls for stronger health emergency response

AFCON Deaths: Cardiologist calls for stronger health emergency response

UNIPORT gets World Bank-funded medical simulation laboratory

UNIPORT gets World Bank-funded medical simulation laboratory

Minister lauds foreign partners for supporting power sector

Minister lauds foreign partners for supporting power sector

Imam urges Tinubu to keep campaign promises amid economic hardship

Imam urges Tinubu to keep campaign promises amid economic hardship

Army calls for preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Army calls for preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage

Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

Tinubu stays back as Shettima leads delegation to Abidjan for Super Eagles game

Tinubu stays back as Shettima leads delegation to Abidjan for Super Eagles game

NECO postpones 2024 staff promotion exams indefinitely

NECO postpones 2024 staff promotion exams indefinitely

Strike can lead to civil unrest - NANS begs labour unions to shelve plan

Strike can lead to civil unrest - NANS begs labour unions to shelve plan

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa [NAN]

Fire destroys goods, property worth millions in Bayelsa

Man kills lover, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

She stole the plantain to feed her children [Youtube / Farmy Julie]

Pregnant mother of 9 stabs woman to death over bunch of plantain

The operatives found it suspicious that the 'hunters' concealed their weapons [Punch]

Amotekun apprehends 149 suspected criminals in Ondo