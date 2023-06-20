ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

15-year-old tricked with sales girl job turned into sex slave in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The girl said herself and other captives used a whistleblower's phone to finally get help.

The rescued underage sex workers [Punch]
The rescued underage sex workers [Punch]

Recommended articles

Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, gave the warning in Awka on Tuesday while reacting to the rescue of 12 such girls from brothels in the state capital on Sunday.

The ministry, in collaboration with the police, rescued the 12 girls, some as young as 15 years, in a raid at a guest house in Amawbia on June 18.

"Anambra government is committed to putting an end to all forms of child kidnap, trafficking and sexual slavery in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We got a tip-off and during the raid we discovered that three out of the 12 girls are underage girls who were trafficked into Anambra from other states.

"We are warning to brothel operators in Anambra. They should desist from using underage girls in running their businesses or face the full wrath of the law.

"The owner of the brothel has been arrested and the case will not be treated with levity as it has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for investigation," Obinabo said.

She added that the girls had been taken to hospital for medical examination and treatment and their families had been contacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating her ordeal, a 15-year-old rescued girl, told newsmen that she was taken from her home in Ebonyi by two ladies.

She said the ladies tricked her to believe that she would be employed as sales girl in Anambra. She said she was shocked that she was taken to Awka to engage in prostitution.

"The ladies who brought us to the brothel in Awka seized our phones and other belongings before handing us over to another woman.

"The woman is our madam and she told us that she would not release us unless we pay her ₦‎150,000 each or serve her for a period of one year.

“We were mandated to bring between ₦‎10,000 and ₦‎15,000 every night and ₦‎40,000 every Sunday. The men who sleep with us usually pay ₦‎1,000 per session.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We started having issues with our madam because we could not pay the stated sums," she said.

The girl said herself and other captives used a whistleblower's phone to get across to their families and the whistle blower in turn notified the ministry and the police, leading to the raid.

Mother of the 15-year-old said she already lodged a complaint at a police station in Abakaliki when her daughter did not return home.

She thanked the commissioner and the police for their prompt response and efforts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Tinubu approves return of NEMA to VP's office, reversing Buhari-era policy

Peter Obi asking for non-existent documents in petition against Tinubu – INEC

Peter Obi asking for non-existent documents in petition against Tinubu – INEC

Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC

Ortom clarifies purpose of visit to EFCC

UK boosts trade, cuts tariffs for developing countries like Nigeria

UK boosts trade, cuts tariffs for developing countries like Nigeria

Joe Biden's son to plead guilty to tax charges, gun ownership

Joe Biden's son to plead guilty to tax charges, gun ownership

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

Abba Yusuf issued 72-hour ultimatum to halt controversial demolitions

Abba Yusuf issued 72-hour ultimatum to halt controversial demolitions

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Husband's watery sperm forces wife to seek divorce after 2 months of marriage

Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]

Microfinance bank manager reportedly commits suicide over unpaid loans

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu [Credit: NAN]

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu