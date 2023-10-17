12 young women arraigned in Abeokuta court on prostitution charges

The charges, which included behaving disorderly and constituting a nuisance in public places, were brought against them.

The accused, identified as Abosede Adebowale, Olamide Balogun, Folashade Ogunleye, Opeyemi Akanni, Funmilayo Ishola, Ayomide Balogun, Tomisin Olakohun, Bukola Awonusi, Okiki Ogundimu, Jumoke Michael, Olamide Adebayo, and Olamide Gbokiki, appeared before the court, staunchly declaring their innocence against the charges.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, the alleged incidents occurred this past Sunday at Iwe-Irohin along Oke-Ilewo road and the Skate Ground in Panseke area, both in Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants were accused of parading themselves in an unruly manner, engaging in prostitution, and causing public nuisance, leading to their arrest by vigilant police officers.

The charges brought against them were in violation of sections 225A(4) and 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006, as stated by the Prosecutor.