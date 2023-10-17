ADVERTISEMENT
12 young women arraigned in Abeokuta court on prostitution charges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Each woman was granted bail in the sum of ₦200,000, with the condition that they provide one surety

The defendants were accused of parading themselves in an unruly manner, engaging in prostitution, and causing public nuisance, leading to their arrest by vigilant police officers [Punch]
The charges, which included behaving disorderly and constituting a nuisance in public places, were brought against them.

The accused, identified as Abosede Adebowale, Olamide Balogun, Folashade Ogunleye, Opeyemi Akanni, Funmilayo Ishola, Ayomide Balogun, Tomisin Olakohun, Bukola Awonusi, Okiki Ogundimu, Jumoke Michael, Olamide Adebayo, and Olamide Gbokiki, appeared before the court, staunchly declaring their innocence against the charges.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Olaide Rawlings, the alleged incidents occurred this past Sunday at Iwe-Irohin along Oke-Ilewo road and the Skate Ground in Panseke area, both in Abeokuta.

The defendants were accused of parading themselves in an unruly manner, engaging in prostitution, and causing public nuisance, leading to their arrest by vigilant police officers.

The charges brought against them were in violation of sections 225A(4) and 249(1)(a) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006, as stated by the Prosecutor.

The Magistrate, A. K. Araba, granted bail to the defendants. Each woman was granted bail in the sum of ₦200,000, with the condition that they provide one surety in an equivalent amount. The surety must be a registered Bondsman with the Ogun State Judiciary. The case has been adjourned until November 10 for further proceedings.

