12-year-old dies after slipping into well in Kano State
Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, stated in Kano that the pupil was brought out of the well unconscious and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.
His corpse was handed over to the village head of Rummawa Gabas, Malam Zaharadeen Sule-Ibrahim, he stated.
Abdullahi added that the pupil slipped into the well while exchanging banters with his peers oblivious of the fact that he was standing at a dangerous spot.
