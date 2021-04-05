According to dailymailgh.com, the mass cell break occurred at about 6:40 a.m. at the Zenu-Atadeka police station located in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

The news portal cited a police statement that said the officer was attacked when he opened the cell doors to place one of the suspects behind bars.

The inmates suddenly poured hot porridge over his face while the others pushed the iron gate opened and escaped.

The suspects are said to be remand prisoners who are being investigated for various offences including robbery and stealing.

They have been named as Basit Sulemana, Richard Remeo, Ibrahim Adams, Sulemana Karim, Musah Ali, Musah Ibrahim, Sulemana Ibrahim, Abu Sadiq, Mubarak Seiti, Ibrahim Fuseini, Aziz Fuseini and Amish Akorli.

The police are reported to have said in the statement that one of the suspects, Adams was re-arrested at his hideout at Kubekro No. 2, while serious efforts are underway to the rest.