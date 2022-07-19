10 in Police net over alleged culpable homicide in Niger

Abiodun said the command was raiding criminals’ hideouts within the metropolis to rid Minna of thuggery, youth restiveness and other crimes.

“On July 17, at about 16:30 p.m., Police tactical teams raided criminal hideouts and arrested the suspects

“A female suspect, Fatima Ibrahim, was arrested in a premises at Angwan-Daji where she was found asleep under intoxication following a complaint of a strange person found within the premises.

“During interrogation, she confessed that she was kept in the premises by Abdulrahman (Mailace), who later left to Tayi area after receiving a call of a fight between some miscreants of Bosso and Tayi area at Tayi junction.

She claimed further that Abdulrahman picked a scissors and a knife when he went to join the fight and, on return, told her that they succeeded in the fight having stabbed one of the miscreants.

“Abdulrahman (Mailace) and Alhassan (Abba) were arrested; through them, other members were equally arrested and they confessed to have participated in the fight at Tayi junction on July 16 at about 21.00 p.m.

“One Yusuf Bala was also arrested at Kwangila for allegedly stabbing one Muhammed of Kwangila to death during the miscreants’ fight on July 4 at Keteren-Gwari area of Minna.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects included three cutlasses, two knives and one scissors,” he said.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigation is concluded.

The spokesman reassured members of the public that the command would not relent in its effort to bring criminals to justice.

He reiterated the command’s readiness to explore provisions of the criminal justice system and partner the Judiciary toward diligent prosecution of the suspects.