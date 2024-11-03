ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 dead, several injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oke-Osanyintolu said while an adult male died in the incident several other injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC).

1 dead, several injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway
1 dead, several injured in multiple accident on Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Recommended articles

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency’s Permanent Secretary, who confirmed this in a statement, said that several others were also injured in the accident.

He said the accident happened at Ile-Epo Bust Stop, Oko-Afa, Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

“The agency in response to distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free lines at 09.33hrs, activated its emergency response team from Igando base.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that several cars were involved in multiple accidents.

“The accident involved a fully laden truck, registration number FFF 754 XB, a white Toyota, Hummer bus, owned by Cross Country Transport, registration number, MUS 210 YJ, laden to capacity with passengers.

“Other cars involved were a Volkswagon commercial bus, registration number LSR 166 YE and a Nissan car, registration number unknown,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said while an adult male died in the incident several other injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC).

“Further investigations revealed that the incident occurred as a result of reckless driving on the side of the truck driver who lost control at high speed, resulting in a crash into the three affected vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Safety measures were activated by the agency to safeguard responders during the operation.

“Traffic control measures were also activated at the scene to ensure vehicular movement along the carriageway.

“All three affected vehicles have been towed to Morogbo Police Station. The truck has been towed off the incident scene to allow for free flow of traffic along the axis,” he said.

He added that FRSC officials had deposited the corpse in the morgue before the arrival of the agency’s response team.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

North leads as Presidency tenders evidence to debunk nepotism in security agencies

Peter Obi splits Nigerians over call to turn church vigils into night shifts

Peter Obi splits Nigerians over call to turn church vigils into night shifts

APC will face judgement from Nigerians in 2027 - Makinde

APC will face judgement from Nigerians in 2027 - Makinde

I used to make ₦2.4m yearly - Corporate beggars lament economic hardship

I used to make ₦2.4m yearly - Corporate beggars lament economic hardship

We're enjoying power but can't afford it - Band A customers want tariff review

We're enjoying power but can't afford it - Band A customers want tariff review

Troops capture wanted terrorist leader Dogo in Sokoto, 7 IPOB/ESN fighters

Troops capture wanted terrorist leader Dogo in Sokoto, 7 IPOB/ESN fighters

They’re a burden to us - Libya begins mass arrest of Nigerians after AFCON qualifier verdict

They’re a burden to us - Libya begins mass arrest of Nigerians after AFCON qualifier verdict

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

Tinubu orders AGF to review cases of detained #EndBadGovernance minors - Minister

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Pulse Sports

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

High diesel costs drive guard to steal 350 litres worth ₦437, 500 from company

High diesel costs drive guard to steal 350 litres worth ₦437, 500 from company

Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos

Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos

Car cleaner impregnates neighbour’s 12-year-old girl, bags life imprisonment

Car cleaner impregnates neighbour’s 12-year-old granddaughter, bags life sentence

Gunmen kill businessman, set him ablaze in Ebonyi

Gunmen kill businessman, set him ablaze in Ebonyi