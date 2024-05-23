ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Segun Adeyemi

The previous Speaker of the Fifth Legislature, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, was from Sierra Leone.

The Togolese Memounatou Ibrahima replaces the previous Speaker of the Fifth Legislature, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, who was from Sierra Leone. [Facebook]
The Togolese Memounatou Ibrahima replaces the previous Speaker of the Fifth Legislature, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, who was from Sierra Leone. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Togolese was chosen as the new Speaker during the 2024 Second Extraordinary Session of the Sixth Legislature in Kano, North West Nigeria.

Her election follows the alphabetical rotation of the speakership as stipulated by the Supplementary Act on Enhancement of Power.

The previous Speaker of the Fifth Legislature, Sidie Mohamed Tunis, was from Sierra Leone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahima was the third Deputy Speaker in the fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament, which she has been in since 2021.

She is taking up the baton from the Nigerian leader of the delegation, Senator Barau Jubrin, who was elected the First Deputy Speaker at the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament on April 4th 2024, had to act as the Speaker to avoid creating a vacuum of leadership at the Community Parliament,

During the inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS on April 4th 2024, the delegation of the Republic of Togo was not present because they had not conducted an election to enable the country to send their representatives to the Community Parliament.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Mohammed acquires anti-cheating technology, reduces BECE fee to ₦1k from ₦1,500

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Memounatou Ibrahima of Togo elected first female speaker of ECOWAS Parliament

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

Social media addiction leads to intellectual disorder, depression, anxiety

DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

DSS storms Emir of Kano's palace as deposition rumours thickens

Kwara cattle market hit by poison outbreak, residents advised to avoid eating meat

Kwara cattle market hit by poison outbreak, residents advised to avoid eating meat

Sanusi's reinstatement closes in as Kano Assembly abolishes 5 Emirates

Sanusi's reinstatement closes in as Kano Assembly abolishes 5 Emirates

Reps summon DISCOs, GENCOs for failing to perform CSR in host communities

Reps summon DISCOs, GENCOs for failing to perform CSR in host communities

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

9 killed, 50 injured as stage collapses at Mexico election campaign event

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja [NAN]

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja

Home Office tells Ghanaian man Nelson Shardey he's not British after 42 years in UK

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British