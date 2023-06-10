The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zylus Homes launches Arizon Estate to help over 1000 people attain home ownership

The new estate which was launched on 8th June 2023 is located in the Lagos State Government Idera Scheme, Ibeju Lekki and is set to help over 1000 low, middle and even high-income earners become homeowners with very flexible payment plan.

According to Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the GCEO of Zylus Group, the estate is a residential development with a blend of commercial features that ensures residents can live, work and have fun in the estate.

He added that Zylus Homes is committed to ensuring residents enjoy the ultimate Arizon lifestyle and its strategic location in the Lagos State Government Idera Scheme just beside Pan Atlantic University already points to huge possibilities.

A representative of the Lagos State Government from the New Town Development Authority (NTDA), Mr. Olalekan Yusuf while addressing the guests stated that the rapid development in Ibeju Lekki has helped it attain a new status and the government’s effort continues to give private companies like Zylus Homes an enabling environment to develop new and improved estates.

He added that Arizon Estate is set to become one of the most sought after estates with state-of- the-art facilities and infrastructures.

The event attended by over 1000 Realtors, Home Seekers, Investors, Property Developers and Friends of the organization expressed enthusiasm for the new product.

While recounting the journey and success recorded so far, the President of Billionaire Realtors Group, Dr. Tony Aspire appreciated Zylus Homes for being a dependable partner and developer assuring them of continued support as a group.

He further stated that the new estate, Arizon Estate is not just a fine estate but one that has a strategic location and should be a delight to home seekers.

Mr. Temitope Runsewe, the MD/CEO of Dutum Company Limited the company overseeing infrastructural construction at Arizon Estate emphasized that quality will be prioritized at all times. He added that from the houses to the roads, drainages, waste disposals, water system and general outlook of the estate, the residents will enjoy a life of ease and comfort.

At Arizon Estate, 500SQM and 300SQM are currently open for sale at a pre-launch price of ₦25 million and ₦15 million naira respectively with ₦2 million initial deposit and 3,6,12 and 18 months payment plan.

This estate is set to help investors discover a new standard of excellence and maximize their investment in no time with good return on investment.

For more enquiries visit www.zylushomes.com.

Zylus Homes launches Arizon Estate to help over 1000 people attain home ownership

