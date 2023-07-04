ADVERTISEMENT
Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno on Tuesday released 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation for farmers caused by withdrawal of subsidy.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno (PM News)
To reduce high cost of living caused by withdrawal of fuel subsidy, Gov Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, released 80 buses and pick up vans for free transportation of farmers.

“The 80 means of transport will comprise 50 luxurious buses to be allocated from the fleet of the Borno Express Corporation, while the 30 pick-up vans will be hired by the state government.

“Due to the removal of fuel subsidy which although has a long-term benefit, cost of transportation has increased.

“Therefore, Borno State Government has decided to provide 50 buses and 30 pick-up vans to convey farmers to their farmlands this rainy season,” Gusau quoted Zulum as saying.

The governor also addressed farmers along Maiduguri – Damboa road, urging them to cooperate with the military and other security agencies deployed along the road to protect them.

He also expressed gratitude to the military and other security agencies for their sacrifices in protecting the people.

