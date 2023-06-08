The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zulum probes hospital staff for allegedly rejecting accident victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that the state government has invested heavily in the health sector, including the welfare of the medical officers, across the state.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)
Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Channels TV)

Zulum gave the directive on Thursday at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor’s visit to the facility was in response to a video clip which went viral on social media showing how some medical officers allegedly rejected accident victims brought to the hospital.

He gave 24 hours for a probe team to identify the medical workers involved and to recommend appropriate sanctions.

“What happened is inhuman and unacceptable,” Zulum said as he addressed health workers at the hospital.

“A situation where patients are left crying for help, yet a hospital rejects them? We will not allow such a situation to repeat itself.

“I see no reason why disciplinary action will not be taken against the erring staff in this hospital.

“If any medical doctor or any personnel in any of our facilities is not willing to attend to patients without cogent reason, he or she should equally be fired without hesitation,” Zulum declared.

He ordered that: “Within the next 24 hours, the Hospital Management Board and the Ministry of Health should investigate the incident and ensure disciplinary measures are enforced against all those on duty that refused to admit victims of the accident brought here.”

The governor noted that the state government has invested heavily in the health sector, including the welfare of the medical officers, across the state.

He therefore called on medical officers to reciprocate the gesture by providing quality healthcare services to all patients without discrimination.

News Agency Of Nigeria

