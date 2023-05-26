Zulum dissolves cabinet, directs outgoing commissioners to list achievements

Zulum who announced the dissolution shortly after a valedictory session on Thursday in Maiduguri, said the commissioners who are to hand over to their permanent secretaries should also include their challenges, projects completed and uncompleted in the notes.

Zulum lauded them for their contribution to the success of his administration and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

Speaking at the occasion, the state's deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, thanked Zulum for giving them the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.

Kadafur said that as a deputy governor, Zulum gave him the opportunity to be the most powerful deputy governor in Nigeria.

He said Zulum delegated him to participate in many occasions attended by governors. This, he said, has enabled him to gain more experience in leadership.

All the commissioners who spoke at the occasion shared their experiences and thanked the governor for the opportunity provided them to serve.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others affected by the dissolution include special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants, chairmen and members of boards and parastatal agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zulum secured a second term with a landslide victory in the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

