ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the project would be completed and people would be resettled in two months’ time.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reoorts that the two communities in Ngala and Dikwa Local Government Areas were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and residents displaced since 2014.

The governor, however, had good news for them, saying that they would soon return to their homes upon the completion of the ongoing 1,000 housing projects. He spoke during an inspection of the progress of work on the project on Friday.

He said that he was confident that the project would be completed and people would be resettled in two months’ time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen the level of construction here and I have given a deadline of two months within which they should complete the work and we will return people back to their homes, insha’ Allah,” he said.

The governor further said that the project comprised basic amenities, such as one primary school, health center, police station and a water borehole. He also directed that the ongoing 500 housing units in Gajibo be completed in three months to allow the residents to return home.

He expressed the need to guarantee food security in the crisis-torn area through irrigation farming. According to him, through farming, Borno Government intends to provide viable solution to the problems of livelihood among IDPs that are returning to their ancestral communities.

The governor gave assurance that the government would provide farmers with modern irrigation implements and tools to enhance crop yield.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Army, DSS troops counters attack on Kano by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

Governor Eno approves ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank projects

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

I'm older, I can advise Akpabio – Senator Ndume

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

26.5m Nigerians at risk of food insecurity in 2024 - FAO

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

Zulum assures IDPs of speedy completion of 1,000 housing units in 2 months

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

How FG plans to take 50m Nigerians out of poverty according to Betta Edu

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers