Zone 5 operatives arrest DHL manager over alleged breach of trust, fraud

This is contained in a statement by DSP Tijani Momoh, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja. Momoh said that the arrest of the manager, followed a petition to AIG Arungwa Nwazue, in charge of the zone by a petitioner, one Mrs Cynthia Okute.

He explained that on Aug. 1, the AIG received a written petition from the petitioner alleging that she engaged the services of a courier company in the state to send vital academic documents belonging to her sister, Anita Okute to the United Kingdom (UK).

He said that the petitioner alleged that the documents were checked and confirmed by staff of the courier company, after which ₦26, 200 was paid as service charge. He said that the petitioner also alleged that the courier company guaranteed safe delivery of the parcel to the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, it was later discovered that the parcel was never delivered. Thereby truncating all the academic dreams of the petitioner from progressing.

“Besides, all efforts made to get the company to take responsibility hit brick walls, ” Momoh quoted the petitioner.

He said that investigation, however, revealed that the manager and other staff of the company had given useful statement to the Police.

“A prima facie case of stealing has been established against the suspect, and other staff of the company.