Zamfara Governor addresses purported ₦9trn assets declaration

The governor addressed the matter in a statement issued by his spokesman, Sulaiman Idris, in Gusau, the state capital, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The reaction came a few days after a report surfaced on social media claiming that Lawal had declared in his Assets Declaration form ₦9 trillion worth of assets.

But, the governor described the story as a fabricated lie designed to distract the new government of Zamfara State from achieving its set objectives.

Lawal, who ousted an incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle, during the March 18 election, further said the rumour is a continuation of the lies perpetrated by his political opponents who are still reeling from their electoral loss.

The statement partly read: “Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous story planted and pushed in the social media claiming that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has declared assets worth Nine Trillion Naira. The government is constrained to issue this statement as it is said that lies often repeated (and left unchallenged) take on the face of the truth.

“This ridiculous and fabricated lie was created and pushed in social media is untrue by mischief makers bent on distracting the new government.

“The Provisions on the declaration of assets are entrenched in the Code of Conduct for public officers, which are contained in Part I of the Fifth Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, as amended must comply with by all Public Servants and it remains confidential in the Custody of the code of Conduct Bureau.

“All Public officers from the President, Vice president Governors all elected officials and all public servants must complete and submit the assets declaration form as required by the law. Dauda Lawal has complied with the requirement of the constitution and the contents are held in confidence with the Bureau, a highly respected and professional agency.

