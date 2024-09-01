ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara Gov appoints Sheikh Gumi's brother Chairman, Security Trust Fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Abubakar Nakwada, Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), in Gusau on Sunday.

Nakwada said: “The appointment takes immediate effect.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learned that Gumi’s appointment followed the resignation of the former Inspector-General of Police, I-GP MD Abubakar (rtd), the pioneer Board Chairman of the Fund.

The Fund was established by Governor Lawal shortly after assuming office to mobilise resources to support security agencies in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara.

Nakwada said Lawal approved Gumi’s appointment based on his credentials as well as the quality leadership he exhibited while in active military service.

According to him, Governor Lawal is confident that under Brig.-Gen. Gumi’s leadership, the Security Trust Fund Board of Trustees will realise its central mission of mobilising resources to strengthen the state security architecture.

“His Excellency extends his best wishes to Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Gumi (rtd) in his new role and urges all relevant stakeholders to fully support him in realising the goals of the Board.

“The Board is expected to now begin delivering on its mandate to strengthen the security framework and support our security forces in the fight against banditry and other criminalities in all parts of Zamfara State,” Nakwada said.

NAN reports that Brig-Gen. Gumi, brother to the Islamic scholar, Dr Ahmed Gumi was former Director of Legal Services of the Nigerian Army.

