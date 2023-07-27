ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara assembly lauds UKaid-funded child development programme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker stated that the CDGP programme contributed in no small measure to the socio-economic development of the state through counselling and behaviour changing campaigns for maternal and childcare practices among pregnant women.

Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki
Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki

Moriki gave the commendation while receiving a delegation from the SCI who paid him a visit in Gusau on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CDGP had carried out a six-year monthly unconditional cash transfer programme of ₦4000 that benefitted some pregnant women in the state. NAN reports that Anka and Tsafe Local Government Areas of the state benefitted from the pilot programme between the 2013 and 2019.

The speaker said the CDGP programme contributed in no small measure to the socio-economic development of the state through counselling and behaviour changing campaigns for maternal and childcare practices among pregnant women.

“The seventh assembly in the state is aware of the contributions of various development activities implemented in the state by the SCI.

“Your support led to the formation of Parliamentary Forum by the lawmakers of the house which in turn led to the emergence of child protection laws, among other laws, for the development of the state.

“Another great achievement recorded by the state through the partnership with the SCI is establishment of Children’s Parliament and capacity building for civil servants in the state” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mrs Dolika Nkhoma, said the visit was to sustain the cordial relationship with the state house of assembly. Nkhoma also doubled as the National Programme Manager, Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development (ESPID), a programme being implemented in the state by the SCI.

“We are here on a familiarisation visit to the newly elected state assembly members to sensitise them on the work that Save the Children has been doing in the state''.

Nkhoma reiterated the commitment of the SCI to partner with the government in creating interventions that would advanced the wellbeing of children in the state.

