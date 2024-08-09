ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yusuf files new fraud charges against Ex-Gov Ganduje, commissioner, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state accused them of mismanaging of the 44 LG statutory allocations remitted to the State Joint Local Governments account from the Federation account.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]

Recommended articles

According to the charge sheet, Garo, Lamin Sani and Muhammad Takai were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, making false statements or returns and criminal misappropriation.

The state accused them of mismanaging of the 44 Local Government’s statutory allocations remitted to the State Joint Local Governments account from the Federation account.

They were also accused of criminally diverting ₦57.4 billion through several personal accounts of Local Government’s Cashiers and other Personal and corporate accounts, the charge sheet said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government also accused them of transferring the funds into dollars for their benefit. The state further alleged that they acquired a Service apartment on the Murtala Muhammad Way, a commercial apartment at Akoya Oxygen – x20868 Dubai in Tigerwood and plot 2201 Floor 22 Damac Height, Marsa Dubai Marina, a multi-billion Naira Hotel in Jabi, Abuja.

Others are filling stations, on Gwarzo Road Kano, Eastern Bypass Kano. In the charge sheet, the state said it will call 143 witnesses. No date has been fixed for the matter.

NAN reports that on April 4, the Kano government filed a suit against Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar and six others before the Kano High Court.

The six others include Ganduje’s son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd., Safari Textiles Ltd., and Lesage General Enterprises.

NAN also reports that on July 16, in the charge sheet with case No. K/143c/24, the state government accused Ganduje and erstwhile commissioner for justice, Musa Lawan, were charged with criminal conspiracy and misappropriation. The Kano government accused Ganduje and Lawan of abuse of office.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance organisers declare 1 million-man protest nationwide

#EndBadGovernance organisers declare 1 million-man protest nationwide

Jigawa Government supports 39,709 NECO candidates with ₦888 million

Jigawa Government supports 39,709 NECO candidates with ₦888 million

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

INEC reveals 44,687 of 80,410 expected agents submitted for Edo election

INEC reveals 44,687 of 80,410 expected agents submitted for Edo election

Africa CDC to declare health emergency as Mpox cases surge 160% in 2024

Africa CDC to declare health emergency as Mpox cases surge 160% in 2024

Yusuf files new fraud charges against Ex-Gov Ganduje, commissioner, others

Yusuf files new fraud charges against Ex-Gov Ganduje, commissioner, others

Gov Makinde debunks FG's ₦570bn hardship grant disbursement to Oyo State

Gov Makinde debunks FG's ₦570bn hardship grant disbursement to Oyo State

Campaign for Igbos to leave Lagos is 'arrant nonsense' - Ex-Deputy PDP Chairman

Campaign for Igbos to leave Lagos is 'arrant nonsense' - Ex-Deputy PDP Chairman

I didn't die in Switzerland - Nwoko denies rumours, threatens legal action

I didn't die in Switzerland - Nwoko denies rumours, threatens legal action

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters [NAN]

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs