Yusuf files new fraud charges against Ex-Gov Ganduje, commissioner, others

According to the charge sheet, Garo, Lamin Sani and Muhammad Takai were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, making false statements or returns and criminal misappropriation.

The state accused them of mismanaging of the 44 Local Government’s statutory allocations remitted to the State Joint Local Governments account from the Federation account.

They were also accused of criminally diverting ₦57.4 billion through several personal accounts of Local Government’s Cashiers and other Personal and corporate accounts, the charge sheet said.

The state government also accused them of transferring the funds into dollars for their benefit. The state further alleged that they acquired a Service apartment on the Murtala Muhammad Way, a commercial apartment at Akoya Oxygen – x20868 Dubai in Tigerwood and plot 2201 Floor 22 Damac Height, Marsa Dubai Marina, a multi-billion Naira Hotel in Jabi, Abuja.

Others are filling stations, on Gwarzo Road Kano, Eastern Bypass Kano. In the charge sheet, the state said it will call 143 witnesses. No date has been fixed for the matter.

NAN reports that on April 4, the Kano government filed a suit against Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar and six others before the Kano High Court.

The six others include Ganduje’s son, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd., Safari Textiles Ltd., and Lesage General Enterprises.