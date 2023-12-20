FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season

The Spokesman of the service, Ibrahim Tauheed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“During the yuletide season, the service usually takes specific measures to avert fire-related incidences such as cooking, frying, barbecue, and fireworks activities within the city of Abuja and beyond.

“This is usually achieved through public awareness campaigns during the festive seasons as well as emphasising safe cooking practices, the proper use of fireworks and precautions,” he added.

The spokesman also said the service had heightened patrols and inspections in residential areas to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations.

“We always ensure we pay special attention to places where outdoor cooking and fireworks displays are common during yuletide celebrations.

“We also go to communities and enlighten them about fire safety measures in case it happens during the festivities.

“We also organise workshops and community meetings to educate residents on the safe use of cooking equipment, barbecue grills, and fireworks,” Tauheed added.

He said that the service usually strengthens its emergency response plans with a focus on quick and efficient responses to fire incidents.

This, he said, was usually done through the Division’s Fire Officers at various stations across the territory.

Tauheed said that the service also collaborates with other emergency services to coordinate efforts during peak celebration times.

He said that the enforcement unit had intensified surveillance and enforcement on the sale and use of fireworks, to ensure that only licensed vendors sell them and users follow safety guidelines.

“We also embark on an enlightenment campaign on Radio, Television and social media to disseminate fire safety messages and reminders throughout the yuletide season.

“Also, during this period, we usually increase the presence of fire service personnel and equipment in areas with high yuletide activities to ensure a prompt response to any potential fire incidents.

“This is so because of the experience of big shopping malls being gutted by fire during previous Christmas celebrations,” Tauheed said.

The spokesman added that the fire service would reach out to event organisers to ensure that safety measures were put in place, to reduce cases of fire incidents.

“We have also introduced mobile fire safety units in busy areas, such as big shopping malls to provide immediate assistance and guidance on fire safety practices.

“Our ICT unit is also leveraging social media platforms to engage with the public, share fire safety tips, and address common concerns related to yuletide festivities.”