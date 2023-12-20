ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman added that the fire service would reach out to event organisers to ensure that safety measures were put in place, to reduce cases of fire incidents.

FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season [he Sun]
FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season [he Sun]

Recommended articles

The Spokesman of the service, Ibrahim Tauheed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“During the yuletide season, the service usually takes specific measures to avert fire-related incidences such as cooking, frying, barbecue, and fireworks activities within the city of Abuja and beyond.

“This is usually achieved through public awareness campaigns during the festive seasons as well as emphasising safe cooking practices, the proper use of fireworks and precautions,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman also said the service had heightened patrols and inspections in residential areas to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations.

“We always ensure we pay special attention to places where outdoor cooking and fireworks displays are common during yuletide celebrations.

“We also go to communities and enlighten them about fire safety measures in case it happens during the festivities.

“We also organise workshops and community meetings to educate residents on the safe use of cooking equipment, barbecue grills, and fireworks,” Tauheed added.

He said that the service usually strengthens its emergency response plans with a focus on quick and efficient responses to fire incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he said, was usually done through the Division’s Fire Officers at various stations across the territory.

Tauheed said that the service also collaborates with other emergency services to coordinate efforts during peak celebration times.

He said that the enforcement unit had intensified surveillance and enforcement on the sale and use of fireworks, to ensure that only licensed vendors sell them and users follow safety guidelines.

“We also embark on an enlightenment campaign on Radio, Television and social media to disseminate fire safety messages and reminders throughout the yuletide season.

“Also, during this period, we usually increase the presence of fire service personnel and equipment in areas with high yuletide activities to ensure a prompt response to any potential fire incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is so because of the experience of big shopping malls being gutted by fire during previous Christmas celebrations,” Tauheed said.

The spokesman added that the fire service would reach out to event organisers to ensure that safety measures were put in place, to reduce cases of fire incidents.

“We have also introduced mobile fire safety units in busy areas, such as big shopping malls to provide immediate assistance and guidance on fire safety practices.

“Our ICT unit is also leveraging social media platforms to engage with the public, share fire safety tips, and address common concerns related to yuletide festivities.”

He said that all these efforts were geared towards preventing and minimising cases of fire incidents during every festive season and beyond.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

Adeleke approves ₦1.6bn bond certificates for 346 Osun retirees

Adeleke approves ₦1.6bn bond certificates for 346 Osun retirees

FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season

FCT Fire Service ready for fire outbreaks, emergencies during festive season

Yaba psychiatric hospital records 100% admission increase in 2023

Yaba psychiatric hospital records 100% admission increase in 2023

Peter Obi campaigns against religious, ethnic divisions among Nigerians

Peter Obi campaigns against religious, ethnic divisions among Nigerians

APC's best bet was to discard you - Amosun fires back at Oshiomhole

APC's best bet was to discard you - Amosun fires back at Oshiomhole

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Akpabio declares Umahi, Gaidam's seats vacant following ministerial appointments

Akpabio declares Umahi, Gaidam's seats vacant following ministerial appointments

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu

Muslim Scholars Union urges Tinubu’s intervention in Israel-Palestine war

Some electric taxis launched in Maiduguri [NAN]

Borno begins mass transit buses conversion to CNG

Governor Babajide Sanwo of Lagos State and Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

2024 budget should improve lives of Lagos residents, Obasa tells Sanwo-Olu