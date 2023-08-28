ADVERTISEMENT
Youth instigate change to enhance economy dev. of Nigeria - Emir of Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Emir added that youths should be on board and people should also show and prove to them that we believe in them.

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, has called for the inclusion of youth inclusion in governance to enhance and sustain political and economy growth of the country.
The emir, who was represented by the ”San Turakin Kano ” Alhaji Kabir Bayero, made the call during a ceremony to mark the 2023 International Youth Day in Abuja. The event with the theme “Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development: Unlocking Potentials, Driving Changes” was organised by the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP).

It was supported by the Federal Ministry of Education, UN, German Embassy, Connected Development, NYCN, TCN, SDGs, Standard Food Bank Initiative.

Other sponsors included the International Alert, EU, Leap Africa, Nigeria Youth Futures Fund, Nigerian-German Center for Migration and Development, PeacefulSky Travels and Tours, Bridge Synergy, and many others.

The emir of Kano thanked Nigerian youths for their contribution and commitment to nation-building and the continued push and demand for good governance and development of the country.

“The Youths are the future of our nation and essential to civilisation.

“We must bring them on board and secure their interest in a peaceful way. We should also show and prove to them that we believe in them.

“We should pave the way for them to become the leaders of tomorrow and support them in achieving their goals and growth towards becoming better leaders.

“May I express my profound admiration of the work of the Speaker, Hon. Azeezat Yishawu and the entire members of the MYP for organising this event. May Allah increase your knowledge and wisdom in servicing our nation,” he said.

Similarly, the keynote speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Youth Parliament, Rep. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala advised youths to see themselves as the leaders of today.

”The future is far, stressing that the youths should see what they can do and prepare tomorrow for those coming behind them.

“I want to urge the youths to unite and instigate positive change that will enhance political and economy development of the country.

“For example, if the youth can unite and demand for absolute Local Government Area (LGA) Autonomy in the country, it will be achieve, because we have three tiers of government that are suppose to be independent.

“Some of us are hurting from the End SARS issue, but from there we can build something; we can fight for autonomy of LGA and our community. When we come together in our different states, LGAs and Social Media, we can achieve it, ” Alao-Akala stressed.

He explained that the world is changing at an unprecedented pace, adding that challenges and opportunities intertwined in a way that demand innovative, inclusive and sustainable solutions.

According to him, effective governance ensures that resources are allocated wisely, policies are drawn and inspiration of the people are addressed.

In essence, is about translating the dreams of the nation into realities, and the youths understand the dreams better, because, they represent the dreams of today and are architect of tomorrow.

“The Nigerian youths have potentials to bring innovative and perspective ideas that can lead to meaningful change; involving the youths in governance is not a choice, is a necessity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the NYP, Ms Azeezat Yishawu appreciated all the partners that supported the programme, special guests, panelists and participants that were in attendance. She also pledged the commitment of the NYP to the growth a development of the country.

Yishawa added that the NYP would work on the recommendations at event and ensure that they are adopted as the resolutions of the Parliament and further forwarded to the concerned MDAs and stakeholders.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the NYP, Mr Samuel Aye said the International Youth Day Celebration resolved around distinctive theme that spotlight various facets of youth development and growth.

According to him, the gay holds the objectives of creating awareness and amplifying the achievements of young people across the world, and also create solutions to a wide range of challenges that confront young people.

NAN reports that the parliament as part of its activities to commemorate the day had earlier organised a Video Challenge competition that brought together over 200 video entries of young people on “the Nigeria They Want”.

Mr Seyi Tinubu, son of the president, who is the special guest of honor presented cheques to the winners of the #NigeriaWeWant Video Challenge competition. Winners of the Video Challenge went home with cash prizes of one million naira, ₦650, 000 and ₦600,000 respectively.

NAN also reports that the event brought together youths and other relevant stakeholders from all works of life.

News Agency Of Nigeria

