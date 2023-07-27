ADVERTISEMENT
You're in contempt of court order - Solicitor-General tells NLC over strike notice

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jedy-Agba noted with dismay that this latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain which the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times.

Jedy-Agba disclosed this in a statement she issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

She drew the attention of the members of the NLC and the general public to the pendency of SUIT NO: NICN/ABJ/158/2023 – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & ANOR V. NIGERIAN LABOUR CONGRESS & ANOR before the National Industrial Court.

“His Lordship, J Anuwe, had on June 5, 2023 granted an injunctive order restraining NLC and Trade Union Congress from embarking on the planned industrial action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the pending Motion on Notice.

“The motion on notice is also praying for an order of interlocutory injunction for parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the dispute or issues submitted to the court and the said Motion on Notice is still pending”.

She noted that the issues of removal of fuel subsidy, hike in prices of petrol and consequential increase in cost of living, etc which precipitated the above court action are the very same issues over which NLC has now issued another strike notice.

“The NLC has submitted to the jurisdiction of the court and is being represented by the reputable law firm of Femi Falana, SAN.

“It is, therefore, our minimum expectation that NLC will allow the courts perform their constitutional roles rather than resorting to self-help and undermining the orders of the court”.

Jedy-Agba noted with dismay that this latest strike notice is consistent with the inexplicable disdain which the NLC leadership has visited on the authority of the court in recent times following earlier inciting and derogatory remarks made by the NLC President against the court.

“Indeed, the avowed penchant of the leadership of the union for casting aspersions on the Judiciary is quite worrisome and concerning.

“Aside the above legal inhibition against any strike action of any nature, we also note that both the Federal and State Governments are engaging with stakeholders to cushion the collateral effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and increment in fuel price.

“It would be a great act of service to Nigerian workers and the nation’s economy for NLC to explore negotiations rather than embark on any strike action.

“We, therefore, urge NLC to allow good reason to prevail by adhering to the time-tested principles of lis pendens and rule of law to avert adverse consequences,” she advised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

