You’re a shining light in Christendom - Gov Abiodun celebrates Oyedepo @ 69

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described the Bishop as a great man of God and an educationist worth emulating.

Bishop-David-Oyedepo (Credit: Gospel Songs)
Bishop-David-Oyedepo (Credit: Gospel Songs)

Abiodun stated this in his goodwill message to mark Oyedepo’s 69th birthday. The governor, in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, described the Bishop as a great man of God and an educationist worth emulating.

He praised Oyedepo’s commitment to God, saying he daily motivated his congregation and the larger society to live a purposeful life in accordance with God’s plan.

Your teachings have transformed the lives of many and have shaped the destiny of our nation.

“As a preacher, you exemplify excellence and have been a source of inspiration to many.

“Your commitment to the spread of the gospel has not only brought salvation to countless souls, but it has also helped shape the moral fabric of our society,” Abiodun said.

He said through his involvement in the education sector, the man of God had succeeded in producing many scientists, bankers, lawyers, administrators, among others. Abiodun added that one of his universities had consistently been ranked among the best in Africa.

The governor also commended Oyedepo’s humanitarian efforts, particularly through the David Oyedepo Foundation, which provided scholarships, medical and entrepreneurial support to thousands of people.

He prayed that God would continue to bless Oyedepo with good health, wisdom, and divine guidance as he continued to impact lives and fulfil his divine mandate. Abiodun prayed for God’s continued blessings and guidance upon the Bishop, as well as for more years of impactful service to humanity.

“Once again, I wish you a happy 69th birthday, and I pray that God will grant you many more years in good health,” Abiodun concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University, was born on September 27, 1954, in Omu Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria.

He founded the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, which has grown to become one of the largest Christian denominations in Nigeria and the world at large.

