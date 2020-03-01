Adesina stated this in a birthday message to Obasanjo as he would turn 83 on March 5, a copy which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

He said Obasanjo had been making sacrifices for the noblest ideals, and selflessness in nation building.

“Your every moment is spent not on yourself, but on others, always with palpable and admirable commitment to progress, peace and stability across Africa and the world.

“You are the :Baba for Africa’. You are the Baba of Africa to the world. And I am always so very proud to call you my own Baba! Africa and the world need more of you every day, as you are a shining example.

“Today you celebrate another life milestone on your 83rd Birthday. On behalf of my wife, Yemisi, and myself, I wish you a very happy, memorable and joyous birthday celebration.

“I celebrate you for your outstanding leadership, for Nigeria, Africa and the world. Yours is a voice that inspires, boldly sending forth with courage, words of wisdom across the world, while inspiring hope for the future,” he said.

Adesina prayed to God to grant Obasanjo continued good health, joy, peace and longer life to enjoy to the fullest, the fruits of his hard work and labour of love for millions around the world.