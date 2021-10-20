Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

The protesters were calling for police reforms and for an end to police brutality across the nation, in the first couple of weeks of October 2020, when they were shot at.

With car horns tooting, flags waving and solidarity songs belting from their lips, the protesters are adopting the car procession approach in both cities today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The protesters are moving in a convoy of cars around the Lekki toll gate scene of the shooting.

Stern-looking and gun-totting police officers have amassed in their hundreds in Lagos and Abuja to keep the peace and to keep protesters at bay.

The police had warned that street protests wouldn't be tolerated.