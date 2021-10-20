RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Jude Egbas

Some protesters and journalists have been beaten and arrested.

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

One year after soldiers and police officers opened fire on a group of peaceful, unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, young Nigerians have hit the streets of Abuja and Lagos in their hundreds, in commemoration.

The protesters were calling for police reforms and for an end to police brutality across the nation, in the first couple of weeks of October 2020, when they were shot at.

With car horns tooting, flags waving and solidarity songs belting from their lips, the protesters are adopting the car procession approach in both cities today, Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The protesters are moving in a convoy of cars around the Lekki toll gate scene of the shooting.

Stern-looking and gun-totting police officers have amassed in their hundreds in Lagos and Abuja to keep the peace and to keep protesters at bay.

The police had warned that street protests wouldn't be tolerated.

A couple of journalists and protesters have also been beaten and arrested.

Jude Egbas

