You think we don't know what we're doing - Judge scolds lawyer who complained

It would be recalled that the court resumed at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, to deliver judgment on petitions filed by three parties and their presidential candidates against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

Proceedings have progressed without any glitches, with Justice Haruna Tsammani-led's five-man panel delivering verdicts in a marathon version until Uwensuyi-Edosomwan asked the judges to clarify a ruling.

The SAN interjected and asked the court to either “dismiss or allow” the petitions of the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have listened to your Lordship’s eloquent judgement,” Uwensuyi-Edosomwan noted.

“You don’t have to interrupt judgment, we are delivering judgment and we are still on,” one of the justices cautioned the senior lawyer.

As Uwensuyi-Edosomwan attempted to make further points, the judge shut him down, saying, “You don’t have to suggest to us how to deliver judgment."

"So, you seriously think that all five of us wouldn’t know what we're doing?” one of the justices queried.