RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yoruba Nation agitators warned against holding rally in Sunday Igboho’s hometown

Authors:

bayo wahab

A community leader in the town said if Yoruba Nation agitators insist on coming to Igboho, they should be ready to bear the consequence of their visit.

Yoruba-nation agitators in Akure (Punch)
Yoruba-nation agitators in Akure (Punch)

Yoruba Nation agitators’ plans to resume their protests on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Igboho may likely not take place as community leaders have reportedly warned them to shelve the plan.

Recommended articles

Before the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sundy Igboho, one of the leaders of the agitation, the secession rallies had taken place in Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos and Oyo state.

Igboho, who was arrested in July at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, is currently in detention in the Republic of Benin.

Almost two months after his arrest, Yoruba Nation agitators are set to resume their rallies in the southwest region of the country.

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho wants Fulani herders out of Ibarapa area of Oyo state [premiumtimes]
Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho wants Fulani herders out of Ibarapa area of Oyo state [premiumtimes] Pulse Nigeria

According to Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, “Yoruba Nation Rally will be happening in the town of our Father, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosa — Date: 11 th of September 2021 — Time: 10:00am Host: Gbogbo Omo Yoruba Agbaye”

However, the group has been told not to hold the rally in Igboho.

According to TheNation, a community leader, who pleaded anonymity said the group had been told not to come for the rally in the town.

He said the group sent a delegation to Igboho, but the people of the town asked them to shelve the visit.

“What are we going to benefit from the visit? Sunday Igboho is in Cotonou and they have not been able to do anything about it. One of the boys whose dead body was taken away after being killed, nobody has been able to do anything about it.”

The community leaders added that the group’s visit would disrupt the peace the town is currently enjoying.

“The Yoruba Nation agitators are not welcomed in the town right now because the atmosphere is not conducive for such a visit.

“The Igboho people have told the group not to come and that they would not be entertained.

“The people of the town are not happy right now because of what recently happened to us. The problem is too big for the town right now and it does not have the strength to shoulder it,” the community leader said.

He also warned that if the agitators insist on coming to Igboho, they should be ready to bear the consequence of their visit.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yoruba Nation agitators warned against holding rally in Sunday Igboho’s hometown

Gov Ortom wants farmers to carry AK47 rifles to defend themselves

Kebbi distributes computers to secondary schools to prevent drug abuse

LUTH inducts 200 doctors, dentists

Onyema joins Board of World Federation of Exchanges

Delta Govt clarifies position on open grazing ban

Buhari appeals to doctors to suspend strike, says Nigerians need them

Governor Sanwo-Olu signs VAT bill into law

Gumi calls Buhari's aide 'bootlicker' for calling him 'bandit lover'

Trending

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court

‘One chance’ thieves snatched Igboho’s aides’ case file from us - DSS tells court.

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]