Yoruba Nation agitators warned against holding rally in Sunday Igboho’s hometown

Before the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sundy Igboho, one of the leaders of the agitation, the secession rallies had taken place in Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos and Oyo state.

Igboho, who was arrested in July at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, is currently in detention in the Republic of Benin.

Almost two months after his arrest, Yoruba Nation agitators are set to resume their rallies in the southwest region of the country.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, “Yoruba Nation Rally will be happening in the town of our Father, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosa — Date: 11 th of September 2021 — Time: 10:00am Host: Gbogbo Omo Yoruba Agbaye”

However, the group has been told not to hold the rally in Igboho.

According to TheNation, a community leader, who pleaded anonymity said the group had been told not to come for the rally in the town.

He said the group sent a delegation to Igboho, but the people of the town asked them to shelve the visit.

“What are we going to benefit from the visit? Sunday Igboho is in Cotonou and they have not been able to do anything about it. One of the boys whose dead body was taken away after being killed, nobody has been able to do anything about it.”

The community leaders added that the group’s visit would disrupt the peace the town is currently enjoying.

“The Yoruba Nation agitators are not welcomed in the town right now because the atmosphere is not conducive for such a visit.

“The Igboho people have told the group not to come and that they would not be entertained.

“The people of the town are not happy right now because of what recently happened to us. The problem is too big for the town right now and it does not have the strength to shoulder it,” the community leader said.