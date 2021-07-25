Yoruba monarchs in Benin to write President Talon over Sunday Igboho

The monarchs made this known after their meeting at the Ajohoun Palace in Adjohoun, Benin on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

After the meeting, which ended at 2 pm on Sunday, the kings said the meeting was aimed at finding a solution and the steps they would take on Igboho’s issue.

The monarchs said they resolved to write a letter to the president of Benin Republic, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Interior, and the Head of the country’s parliament.

One of the traditional rulers, the Aladjohoun of Adjohoun said the monarchs also considered visiting the country’s President and other government officials.