Yoruba monarchs in Benin to write President Talon over Sunday Igboho

Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic have resolved to write President Patrice Talon of the country over the arrest and trial of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, in the country.
The monarchs also considered visiting other government officials in the Republic of Benin.
The monarchs made this known after their meeting at the Ajohoun Palace in Adjohoun, Benin on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
After the meeting, which ended at 2 pm on Sunday, the kings said the meeting was aimed at finding a solution and the steps they would take on Igboho’s issue.
The monarchs said they resolved to write a letter to the president of Benin Republic, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Interior, and the Head of the country’s parliament.
One of the traditional rulers, the Aladjohoun of Adjohoun said the monarchs also considered visiting the country’s President and other government officials.
Igboho has been held in Benin for nearly a week, and the court of appeal sitting in Cotonou will continue hearing the case by the Federal Government of Nigeria against him on Monday, July 26, 2021.
