'Yobe Govt taking steps to mitigate impact of flooding' - Buni

Gov. Mala Buni gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed.

Buni directed the state ministry of Works and Environment to liaise with the office of the Secretary to the State Government to take measures that would effectively reduce the impact of the floods.

“The measures must be vibrant and consistent to effectively reduce the floods and safeguard our communities.

“Government is committed to provide the necessary resources and working tools to curb the menace,” he said.

Buni urged the people to cooperate with government as well as the professional advice issued to them to ensure their safety.

“Our people in the urban areas should also support government by clearing the drains infront of their houses.

“You should avoid erecting structures to block the waterways to cause stagnation and flood into your houses and others” the governor advised.

Buni further directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to be prepared to tackle possible ”cases of eventualities”.

NAN reports that statistics from Yobe SEMA indicated that the flood disaster in 2022 affected over 31, 262 households across 255 communities from 17 LGAs of the state, while 10 roads and drainage systems linking various towns and villages were washed away during last year’s rainy season.