Yobe Govt directs Information Officers (IOs) in the State to join NIPR

The Yobe Government has directed all Information Officers (IO’s) in the state to enroll into the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for effective service delivery.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bego, Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, gave the directive when members of the Institute paid him a courtesy visit in Damaturu on Thursday.

He said that the ministry would support the officers to become full members of the NIPR in order to effectively educate the public on government programmes and policies.

“ Since public relations is a management function, the Ministry of Home Affairs Information and Culture will work across board to ensure that practitioners have the support and the recognition they deserve,” Bego said.

The commissioner, a seasoned journalist, pledged to continue to partner with the NIPR to achieve the state government’s information dissemination objectives.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of public relations in democracy; no government can succeed without public relations,” he stated.

In his remarks, Mallam Mohammad Nura, acting Vice Chairman, state chapter of NIPR lamented that for almost a decade, the dearth of members had prevented the chapter from conducting elections.

He, however, expressed optimism that with Bego as a commissioner, more information officers would enroll into the Institute to benefit from its numerous training and development opportunities.

