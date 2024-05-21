ADVERTISEMENT
Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ministry would also purchase 200 units of motorcycles for zonal inspectors, empower women with goats and renovate offices.

Ali Mustapha Goniri, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Tuesday.

According to him, the inputs include; assorted fertiliser, seeds, and agrochemicals. He said that multi-purpose threshers; mini tillers, ploughing machines, hand push planters, sprayers, and solar-powered pumps with panels would be provided under the contract agreement.

Goniri said the ministry would also purchase 200 units of motorcycles for zonal inspectors, empower women with goats and renovate its offices at Potiskum; Gashu’a, Nguru, Geidam, Damaturu, Buni-Yadi, among others.

This, he said, was part of efforts by the state to revitalise agriculture for job creation and food security. He, therefore, charged the contractor, Alhaji Ahmad Haruna, to justify the confidence reposed in him by supplying quality items in line with the contract agreement and specifications.

News Agency Of Nigeria

