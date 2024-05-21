Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

Ali Mustapha Goniri, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Tuesday.

According to him, the inputs include; assorted fertiliser, seeds, and agrochemicals. He said that multi-purpose threshers; mini tillers, ploughing machines, hand push planters, sprayers, and solar-powered pumps with panels would be provided under the contract agreement.

Goniri said the ministry would also purchase 200 units of motorcycles for zonal inspectors, empower women with goats and renovate its offices at Potiskum; Gashu’a, Nguru, Geidam, Damaturu, Buni-Yadi, among others.

