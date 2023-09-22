ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN Governor

Bayo Wahab

Cardoso has assumed duty in acting capacities following the resignation of Godwin Emefiele.

Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]
Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently nominated his longtime ally as the new substantive governor of the apex bank pending senate confirmation.

In a statement signed by Isa Abdulmumin, the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communication on Friday, September 22, 2023, the bank announced that Cardoso had assumed duty in acting capacities following the resignation of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The bank also announced that the Deputy-Governors-Designate had also assumed duty, in acting capacities following the resignation of Folashodun Shonubi, Aishah Ahmad, Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in part, “Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, recently nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has on Friday, September 22, 2023, formally assumed duty, in an acting capacity, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pending his confirmation by the Senate.

“This follows the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-Designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities, sequel to the formal resignation of Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu, and Dr. Kingsley Obiora as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

“Dr. Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja, on Friday, September 2023, and have since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.”

Until his appointment, Cardoso was an Economic and Development Policy Advisor, Financial Sector Leader, former Chairman Citi Nigeria and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi government bans mining activities to ensure safety, security

Kebbi government bans mining activities to ensure safety, security

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN Governor

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN Governor

BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

Ex-President Bozize sentenced to life in absentia from Central Africa

Ex-President Bozize sentenced to life in absentia from Central Africa

Why the price of petrol may go up to ₦900/litre - Marketers

Why the price of petrol may go up to ₦900/litre - Marketers

NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of flood in Ondo

NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of flood in Ondo

'Don’t take away our livelihood' - Abuja hawkers begs Wike

'Don’t take away our livelihood' - Abuja hawkers begs Wike

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu