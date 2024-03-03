Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Saturday took an insight into the marriage institution and advised against third-party intrusion for the maintenance of peaceful and prosperous homes.
How intrusion by 3rd party destroys marriages, Yahaya Bello advises couples
The former governor further counselled the couple to continue nourishing the relationship with love and understanding, despite all odds.
The former governor gave the advice at a high society wedding of Rep. Tijani Muhammed-Ozigi (APC-Kogi) to his heartthrob, Hajarat Jimoh, at Karawuru, Okene on Saturday.
According to Bello, well-meaning couples need to avoid third-party interference in marital affairs.
“Marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman, hence the need for couples to avoid third-party interference in marital affairs.
“In reality, marriage has its ups and downs,” he said.
But new couples need to perceive it as a covenant that endures all seasons, encompassing both joys and challenges.
The high-profile wedding ceremony was held in Karawuru, Okene and witnessed the presence of family members, distinguished figures from the NASS and associates of the newlyweds.
