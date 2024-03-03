How intrusion by 3rd party destroys marriages, Yahaya Bello advises couples

The former governor gave the advice at a high society wedding of Rep. Tijani Muhammed-Ozigi (APC-Kogi) to his heartthrob, Hajarat Jimoh, at Karawuru, Okene on Saturday.

According to Bello, well-meaning couples need to avoid third-party interference in marital affairs.

“Marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman, hence the need for couples to avoid third-party interference in marital affairs.

“In reality, marriage has its ups and downs,” he said.

But new couples need to perceive it as a covenant that endures all seasons, encompassing both joys and challenges.

The former governor further counselled the couple to continue nourishing the relationship with love and understanding, despite all odds.