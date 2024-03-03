Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How intrusion by 3rd party destroys marriages, Yahaya Bello advises couples

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former governor further counselled the couple to continue nourishing the relationship with love and understanding, despite all odds.

Yahaya Bello tells couples to avoid third-party interference in their affairs [NAN]
Yahaya Bello tells couples to avoid third-party interference in their affairs [NAN]

Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Saturday took an insight into the marriage institution and advised against third-party intrusion for the maintenance of peaceful and prosperous homes.

Recommended articles

The former governor gave the advice at a high society wedding of Rep. Tijani Muhammed-Ozigi (APC-Kogi) to his heartthrob, Hajarat Jimoh, at Karawuru, Okene on Saturday.

According to Bello, well-meaning couples need to avoid third-party interference in marital affairs.

“Marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman, hence the need for couples to avoid third-party interference in marital affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In reality, marriage has its ups and downs,” he said.

But new couples need to perceive it as a covenant that endures all seasons, encompassing both joys and challenges.

The former governor further counselled the couple to continue nourishing the relationship with love and understanding, despite all odds.

The high-profile wedding ceremony was held in Karawuru, Okene and witnessed the presence of family members, distinguished figures from the NASS and associates of the newlyweds.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

After the drive, Shols comes back with 'My Paper' and it's amazing

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Deputy Speaker felicitates Gbajabiamila’s mother at 94

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Al-Qalam University warns students against offering bribes for grades

Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

Nigerians should get ready for 3-day haziness, thunderstorms this week - NiMet

Navy intercepts ship heading for Benin Republic with stolen crude oil, nabs 13

Navy intercepts ship heading for Benin Republic with stolen crude oil, nabs 13

Senator Kingibe launches new road in FCT, vows to deliver all projects

Senator Kingibe launches new road in FCT, vows to deliver all projects

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

How intrusion by 3rd party destroys marriages, Yahaya Bello advises couples

How intrusion by 3rd party destroys marriages, Yahaya Bello advises couples

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos Police vow to go tough on protesters of economic hardship

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders [ICIR]

Miyetti Allah moves to check drug abuse, arms proliferation among herders