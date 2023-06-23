ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello signs law establishing 3rd state university

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that since he solved the dispute, seven years down the line, that university and other tertiary institutions have not witnessed any strike action till date.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

Signing the law, which was passed by the state House of Assembly on Thursday, in Lugard House, Lokoja, Bello said that the master plan for the take off of the university was ready.

“The Master Plan is very ready and God’s grace, my administration will, on Monday, submit it to the National University Commission as a full fledged university for approval and recognition.

“The College of Education Technical, Kabba, which is the site for the KSU, will be relocated to Yagba Federal Constituency.

“This feat of establishing a 3rd University for our state is indeed a generational ambition for Okunland and Kogi West in general.

“I am particularly so glad that this feat is achieved in my own time after several efforts by past leaders from Okunland,” he said.

Bello explained that the siting of the university in Kabba, was in compliance with his principle of fairness, equity and justice to all.

He expressed optimis that with the Kogi State University Kabba now in place, “our children seeking admission will no more suffer admission challenges”.

According to Bello, since his assumption of office “I don’t take issues of education lightly, especially the inherited workers strike at the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, which I amicably resolved”.

The governor added that since he solved the dispute, seven years down the line, that university and other tertiary institutions have not witnessed any strike action till date.

He argued that no society could develop without peace and security, and assured his administration’s resolve and readiness to rid the state of crimes and criminalities to give room for growth and development.

“Kogi State is no longer safe for kidnappers, their sponsors and sympathisers as well as for those aiding or abetting any form of crime and criminality,” he warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KSU Kabba is the second university Bello established, with the first being Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Okene.

News Agency Of Nigeria

