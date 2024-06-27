ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Governor Bello requests trial transfer to Lokoja Federal High court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yahaya added that he preferred to be arraigned in Lokoja, being the place where the alleged money laundering offence was committed.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [KGSG]
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [KGSG]

Recommended articles

Bello, who made the application in a letter to the Chief Judge (CJ) of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, said that he preferred to be arraigned in Lokoja, being the place where the alleged money laundering offence was committed.

Counsel to the former governor, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, made this known on Thursday when the matter came up before Justice Emeka Nwite.

At a resumed hearing, Adedipe informed Justice Nwite that a letter requesting the transfer of the trial had already been delivered to the CJ for his administrative decision. The senior lawyer said the request for Lokoja was because the court had territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adedipe said that the legal team of the ex-Kogi governor was still awaiting the response of the CJ on the request for transfer of the case to Lokoja.

“Although the letter requesting for transfer of this matter to Lokoja, was written by Yahaya Bello’s lead counsel, Abdulwahab Mohammed SAN, I am however under obligation to draw the attention of this honourable court to the issue,” Adedipe said.

Adedipe said the prosecution had been notified and their opinion had been sought via a letter dated June 14 from the CJ’s office.

The letter, addressed to EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, was signed by the Special Assistant to the Chief Judge, Joshua Ibrahim AJI, Esq.

“You will find attached the copy of a letter by counsel to the defendant on the above subject matter, dated 10 June 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am directed by His Lordship, the Honourable, the Chief Judge, to forward the letter to you for your response within 6 (six) days of receipt,” the letter read in part.”

However, the transfer request was vehemently opposed by the EFCC’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, who described the request as an attempt to frustrate the trial.

The EFCC lawyer pleaded with Justice Nwite to hold Adedipe and Mohammed, the two senior advocates in the defence team, responsible for their inability to produce their client in court, despite the undertakings they made.

The EFCC lawyer also requested that the two SANs be cited for contempt of court. Meanwhile, Justice Nwite adjourned the matter until July 17, for the arraignment of the former governor and ruling on the request of EFCC to cite the two senior lawyers for contempt.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Mele Kyari: Fresh agitation erupts over plot to remove NNPC boss

Mele Kyari: Fresh agitation erupts over plot to remove NNPC boss

House of Reps in disarray over Tinubu's ₦21.83trn budget extension request

House of Reps in disarray over Tinubu's ₦21.83trn budget extension request

Troops kills 2,245 terrorists, apprehends 3,682 others across Nigeria in 3 months

Troops kills 2,245 terrorists, apprehends 3,682 others across Nigeria in 3 months

Ex-Governor Bello requests trial transfer to Lokoja Federal High court

Ex-Governor Bello requests trial transfer to Lokoja Federal High court

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Late Ramota Bankole, Ex Lagos APC Welfare Secretary [NAN]

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH