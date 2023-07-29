ADVERTISEMENT
Yahaya Bello reaffirms commitment to ensuring security in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts with other security agencies to sustain the current peace.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi (left) in shaking hand shake with the new Commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army Lokoja during his courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House Lokoja. [NAN]
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi (left) in shaking hand shake with the new Commander 12 Brigade Nigerian Army Lokoja during his courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House Lokoja. [NAN]

Bello gave the assurance when the new Commander of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Lokoja, Brig.-Gen. Haruna Dasuki, paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Lokoja.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the security agencies in the state, including vigilance groups, in their effort in ensuring a crime-free society.

He praised the outgone Commander, Brig. -Gen. Isang Akpaumontia, and his colleagues from sister security agencies for their dedication in safeguarding the lives of the people of Kogi.

The governor assured the new commander of Kogi people’s cooperation and willingness to provide intelligence and information to assist security personnel.

Earlier, Dansuki commended the governor for his proactive effort in securing the state and acknowledged his administration’s successes in various sectors.

The commander pledged the Nigerian Army’s commitment and support in maintaining a safe and secured territory, especially Kogi, his area of responsibility.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts with other security agencies to sustain the current peace.

Brig.-Gen Dasuki expressed awareness of the achievements made by the Kogi State Government in partnership with security agencies to combat crimes.

The commander promised to build upon these successes as the Commander of the Army unit in the state.

