ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yahaya Bello promises Kogi people peaceful governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello explained that part of his administration’s focus was to do away with ethnic sentiments that had set the state backwards before his emergence.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

Recommended articles

The governor has also reiterated that he has no blood relationship with the APC governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Usman Ododo.

Speaking at the 3rd Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents/Editors in Abuja, the governor said that the election would also be free and fair.

On allegations and counter-allegations regarding the destruction of campaign offices in the state, the governor said the APC candidate remained the most popular and loved and so would not engage in any act that might mar the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ododo has endeared himself to the people of Kogi. How can you be the most popular candidate, positioned to win and still instigate violence?”

He said that Ododo, whom mischievous opposition has alleged is his cousin, emerged as an APC candidate based on merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some opposition parties had claimed that Ododo emerged as the APC candidate because he is Bello’s cousin.

Bello said that Ododo emerged overwhelmingly in free and fair primaries of the APC.

“Ododo and I may come from the same place but we do not share a blood relationship. He is a very compassionate, hardworking and competent fellow and those qualities spoke for him at the primaries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello explained that part of his administration’s focus was to do away with ethnic sentiments that had set the state backwards before his emergence.

“Ethnic sentiments have set Kogi backwards for 19 years and we must break away from that for competence.

“My administration has changed the narrative of ethnicity and has been appointing and working with competent people against choosing people by their tribe.

“We raise people from different backgrounds, irrespective of their senatorial zones.”

Earlier, the Kogi Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said no blood would be shed because of an election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fanwo said that security remained key to the state, and therefore it would not be distracted from the part of peace.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC impounds 292 bags of smuggled rice

NSCDC impounds 292 bags of smuggled rice

Police parade 17 murder, kidnapping, cultism suspects in Ekiti

Police parade 17 murder, kidnapping, cultism suspects in Ekiti

Enugu Catholic Diocese announces release of abducted priest

Enugu Catholic Diocese announces release of abducted priest

Tinubu's maiden UNGA outing puts Nigeria back in the fold - Minister

Tinubu's maiden UNGA outing puts Nigeria back in the fold - Minister

APC calls for calm in Plateau after tribunal affirms Gov Mutfwang’s victory

APC calls for calm in Plateau after tribunal affirms Gov Mutfwang’s victory

FG threatens fuel station operators with sanctions over pump tampering

FG threatens fuel station operators with sanctions over pump tampering

Nasarawa medical centre threatens mass burial for 9 unclaimed corpses

Nasarawa medical centre threatens mass burial for 9 unclaimed corpses

Nigerian Army buries former defence spokesman Onyeuko

Nigerian Army buries former defence spokesman Onyeuko

Yahaya Bello promises Kogi people peaceful governorship election

Yahaya Bello promises Kogi people peaceful governorship election

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu