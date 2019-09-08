Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has picked his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja as his running mate for the November 16 governorship election.

The Cable reports that an aide of the governor disclosed this on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

The aide said the governor has submitted Onoja’s name to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress.

“The chief of staff is the running mate of His Excellency in the forthcoming election. An official announcement would be made soon.

“Mr Onoja’s name was submitted to the national working committee of the party when His Excellency visited the party headquarters on Thursday.”

Earlier in June, Bello promised to improve upon his present performance if re-elected for a second term in office.

The governor while speaking at a stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), in Lokoja also appealed to the people of the state not to lose hope in his administration

Bello said his outstanding achievement was in the area of security where he said he was able to banish armed robbery, kidnapping and thuggery from the state.