YABATECH approves cut-off marks for 2021/2022 admission

Ejiofor said that the admission cut-off marks were released by the Admission Committee after its meeting on Thursday.

He said that about 9,000 candidates took part in the Post-UTME held online in February.

“The Admission Committee had a meeting and the outcome is the release of the cut-off marks for those who sat for the Post-UTME in February for ND programme in the college."

According to him, the cut-off marks have been uploaded to the college portal.

Ejiofor explained that the cut-off marks superseded the different cut-off marks which had been circulating online purported to be those of the college.

He, therefore, advised candidates who sat for the Post-UTME to visit the college portal to check their scores.

Ejiofor said that ND Science Laboratory Technology had the highest score of 62.62 followed by Computer Science with 60.87.