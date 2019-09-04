The Nigerian government says xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa will no longer be tolerated.

South African mobs had launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Sunday, September 1, and Monday, September 2.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent an unnamed special envoy to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to register his concerns over the attacks on Wednesday, September 3.

The president also met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at the State House in Abuja to discuss Nigeria's diplomatic approach towards the situation.

After the meeting, Onyeama confirmed Nigeria's withdrawal from the World Economic Forum (WEF) which kicked off in South Africa on Wednesday due to the unacceptable attacks.

"We have made it clear that what has happened in South Africa is totally unacceptable. Enough is enough.

"We are going to draw a red line here. We are not going to accept it again," he said.

The minister lamented that Nigerians who lost properties in previous xenophobic attacks were not compensated by the South African government, and that Nigeria will demand compensation this time around.

"We have to move and we have to move decisively," he said.

Onyeama called on Nigerians to not engage in acts of vandalism in retaliation for the attacks suffered.

He said the Nigerian government is working hard to ensure a favourable resolution to the ongoing crisis.

A total of five people were killed while 189 suspects have been arrested for criminal acts including public violence, malicious damage to property, and theft.