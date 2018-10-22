Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in xenophobic attack in South Africa

9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in xenophobic attack in South Africa

The Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Mr Habib Miller, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Pretoria on Monday that South Africans allegedly committed the act.

  • Published:
9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in xenophobic attack in South Africa play One of the shops belonging to a Nigerian that was looted in the wake of Sunday’s Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. (NAN)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

As Xenophobia on Sunday reared its ugly head again in South Africa, Nigerians have lost more than nine shops to arsonists in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg.

The Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Mr Habib Miller, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Pretoria on Monday that South Africans allegedly committed the act.

Miller said that the union had informed the Nigerian Mission in South Africa and was expecting their response to the development.

“Nine Nigerian businesses have been looted and burnt. The incident began on Sunday and continued till Monday, Oct. 22.

“Businesses affected range from restaurants, internet cafe, bar, groceries and stores.

“ At the time of the incident, electricity in the area was cut off. One of the businesses affected is owned by Mr C.J. Ubah, a bar owner at Fife Street,’’ he said.

Miller called on the police to come to the rescue of Nigerians by protecting their lives and property.

“The union is monitoring the situation. We have not received any report of casualty on any Nigerian, but the situation is still tense because there are fears that the looting will resume in the night.

“ We have also advised Nigerians in the area to adopt safety measures by being alert,’’  Miller said.

NAN reports that xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa hit a high magnitude in 2016 but it had occurred in 2015, when a series of attacks were carried out on nationals of foreign countries.

In that attack nationals of Zimbabwe and Nigeria bore the brunt of the violence. That particular incident was attributed to the inciting words of the Zulu king who called on all foreigners to leave the country.

Prior to that time there had been reported attacks in 1998, 2000, 2008, 2009 and 2013.

In 2013, the Governments of Nigeria and South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinforce diplomatic ties with the hope of preventing further attacks.

The events of 2016 and 2017 have proven that those efforts were in vain. The recurrence of these attacks without a doubt raise the question as to why they are common to South Africa.

Indeed, at a loss to understand why Nigerians have been targeted, many reasons have been adduced as being responsible, the most amusing of which is the claim that South Africans involved in the attack were acting upon false information that foreigners, including Nigerians were taking away their jobs and women!

At least no fewer than 184 Nigerians have been killed in xenophobic attacks between 2016 and this year. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC will move Fayose to Lagos to face trial – Sourcebullet
2 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
3 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo VP says Nigeria’s foreign policy must reflect in entertainment, sports
Xenophobia Union says no Nigerian casualty in latest S. Africa attack
Saraki Senate President calls for international conference on North East, Boko Haram
Pulse Opinion Erecting a statue of Jacob Zuma in Nigeria is a really dumb move
Xenophobia Nigerian stabbed in South Africa
Oshiomhole IBB should apologise to Nigerians, not call for restructuring - Ex-Gov says
Xenophobic Attacks Union to engage FG, S/Africa on killing of Nigerians
Falana Lawyer accuses APC of denying campaign promise
Ibrahim Gambari Scholar tasks NASS on solution to killing of Nigerians in South Africa
Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statues

Local

Troops kill 5 Boko Haram members, recover weapons in Borno
Troops kill 3 suspected Gana boys in Zaki Biam - Commander
N22.6bn entitlements: FG begins payment to ex-Nigeria Airways workers
Here’s what Shell has been up to in Nigeria since 82-years ago
FG set to commence clean-up of Ogoni oil spill - Minister
Nnamdi Kanu: 10 Things Biafra leader said
10 Things Nnamdi Kanu said during special Biafra address
X
Advertisement