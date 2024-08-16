ADVERTISEMENT
X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC official added that the anti-graft agency is also updating its records on the account.

Our 'X' account is undergoing an upgrade – EFCC

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja: "Our X account is down temporarily due to ongoing upgrade and we will soon bounce back.

"You know when there is an upgrade in a system, it may be temporarily down and inaccessible. We doing the upgrade to serve the public better.

“You can see that other social media pages of the commission are still functional”.

He said that the anti-graft agency was also updating its records on the account.

"Our account was not hacked. It will soon start running,” he said.

Checks by NAN on Thursday showed that the landing page of the account, which had over two million followers, reads: "The term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later."

However, the agency’s website and other social media pages, such as Facebook and Instagram, are functional.

NAN reports that there are several reasons why accounts on the platform may not be accessible.

They include poor internet connection, uncleared cache, suspicious usage/attempted hack, to the flagging of the handle for a violation of X policies.

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

